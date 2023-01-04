India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Streaming For 2nd T20I: How to Watch IND vs SL Coverage From Pune

India will battle it out against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Indian side managed to secure a clinical two-run victory in the first T20I of the series at the Wankhede Stadium. Deepak Hooda scored a blistering 41 runs from 23 balls to help India post a competitive total of 162, earning him the Player of the Match award. Shivam Mavi had an electrifying T20I debut after uprooting four wickets at the cost of 22 runs in the first T20I. Mavi led the bowling department from the front with Umran Malik contributing significantly with his two wickets.

Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne’s late onslaught gave the visitors some hope, but it was a little too late. India could possibly clinch the series in the next game whereas Sri Lanka would be looking to claw their way back into the series.

Ahead of Thursday’s second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

When will the second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 5, Thursday.

Where will the second T20I match India vs Sri Lanka be played?

The second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the second T20I match India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka second T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka second T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

