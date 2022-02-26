LIVE: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Latest Updates - Unchanged India Win Toss, Opts to Bowl

Feb 26, 2022 14:59 IST

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live: Rohit Sharma speaks at the toss

"We are going to bowl first, just want to have a score in front of us. It's going to get colder as the game goes on. Same team for us. The changes don't depend on win or loss. It's just about what the team wants. We also have at look at niggle/injuries. We also have to take care of the guys," said Rohit Sharma at the toss.