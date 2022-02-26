LIVE: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Latest Updates - Unchanged India Win Toss, Opts to Bowl

India vs Sri Lanka T20I 2022 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Match, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala: After conquering Lucknow, Rohit Sharma’s men in blue have moved to Dharamsala with an aim to clinch the series. Both teams will square off against each other in the 2nd game of the 3-match series. Read More
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
“We are going to bowl first, just want to have a score in front of us. It’s going to get colder as the game goes on. Same team for us. The changes don’t depend on win or loss. It’s just about what the team wants. We also have at look at niggle/injuries. We also have to take care of the guys," said Rohit Sharma at the toss.
India skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bowl against Sri Lanka
‘The groundsmen have done an outstanding job, it has been raining for couple of days. They are still working on the outfield to get the game started on time but the pitch looks terrific. Lovely covering of grass, which means the ball should come on to the bat nicely. There might be some swing on offer because of the weather conditions. But this looks like a good pitch," reckons Ajit Agarakar on Star Sports Network.
No. of T20Is played: 1 (vs South Africa, in 2015)
Result: Lost by 7 wickets.
In 2019, India were scheduled to play a game against South Africa but unfortunately, rain forced the officials to call off the game.
Rohit Sharma - 3,307 (123 matches)
Martin Guptill - 3,299 (112 matches)
Virat Kohli - 3,296 (97 matches)
India skipper Rohit Sharma will look to extend his tally of runs in the shortest format of the game. He currently leads the charts with 3307 runs to his credit.
The conditions doesn’t look favourable in Dharamsala. Rain has been predicted throughout the day. However, there will be a bit of a relief in the evening - lesser possibility of showers but cloud cover to persist.
Total matches: 23
India won: 15
Sri Lanka won: 7
NR: 1
India set to join arch-rivals Pakistan in an elite list. The men in blue are one step away from registering its 100th victory in the shortest format of the game.
Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva have been drafted into the T20I squad in place of injured Kusal Mendis and Mahesh Theekshana.
Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out owing to a wrist injury. The BCCI has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala.
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Binura Fernando, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Dharmasala. The men in blue lead the series 1-0 and will look to clinch the series with a win at the HPCA stadium. Sri Lanka would look to bounce back to keep the series alive and interesting. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates and scorecard.
The encounter at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Thursday was hugely dominated by the India batters. Fifty-plus knocks from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer set the platform for India to challenge the tourists with a 200-run target. The Indian duo was charismatic in their approach as the middle order and the tail didn’t have to bat in the game.
The poor line and length of the Lankan bowlers allowed home batters to dominate. Ishan and Shreyas took them to the cleaners, smashing 15 boundaries and 5 sixes in total.
In reply, a bruised batting unit didn’t possess the firepower to nullify the wrath of the Indian bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar striking on the very first ball crushed Sri Lanka’s confidence. Later, it was Venkatesh Iyer who added to their woes with a couple of scalps and India restricted them to 137 for 6.
There were some notable contributions during the chase as well. Charith Asalanka, after surviving as DRS, went on to score an unbeaten 53 off 47 balls. Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera also contributed with some handy runs. However, it was too late by the time they started connecting the ball and got some runs.
All in all, the failure of the top-order was the root cause behind Sri Lanka succumbing to a 62-run defeat. As they shift their base to Dharamsala, Sri Lanka will look to return afresh in the game which is still wide open. The addition of Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva will surely bolster the fragile batting unit. For the bowlers, it’s important to take lessons from the previous mistakes, committed in the last game and in Australia, and correct them before it’s too late.
