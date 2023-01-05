India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I, Pune Weather Update: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report IND vs SL Game

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I, Pune Weather Updated: India sailed past the finish line in a nail-biting two-run victory against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in the first T20I of the three-match series. Shivam Mavi had a stellar T20I debut after picking up four wickets. He is only the third Indian player to pick up a four-wicket haul on his T20I debut after Barinder Sran and Pragyan Ojha achieved the same feat.

Deepak Hooda scored an impressive 41 runs from 23 balls to help guide India to 162 runs in their 20 overs. He was bestowed with the Player of the Match award for his efforts.

Umran Malik also had a decent performance plucking two wickets for the Indian side, with Axar Patel holding his nerve in the final over to give the Men In Blue a slender win. The second T20I of the series will be played on January 5 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to be clear on Thursday. It is highly unlikely that rain will damage proceedings during the second T20I game. The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius and drop to a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius during the scheduled playing hours. The humidity is set to be in the 40s. We can therefore expect a warm and humid evening in Pune when India takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20I.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, is more suited to the batters and holds very little for the bowlers. Its shorter boundaries are an added bonus for the batters. The spinners might get some help from the pitch in the latter overs. With a batting-friendly pitch, any captain who wins the toss may opt to bowl first and chase the game. While the last T20I here was played in 2020, it hosted 13 IPL matches in the 2022 season with an average first innings score of 171.

India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

