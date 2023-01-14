India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Weather and Pitch Report

India will take on Sri Lanka on Sunday for the dead rubber third match of the series. The match will be played at Thiruvanthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium. The match will only be the second ODI played at the stadium after India beat West Indies there in 2018. The last international match played at the stadium was an aT20I played between India and South Africa in September last year.

With India already clinching the series with a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the Men in Blue will be looking to give a solid performance on Sunday and register a clean sweep. In the second ODI

At Eden Gardens in Kolkata, team India registered a thrilling 2-wicket victory. The visitors had won the toss and chosen to bat first but the Sri Lankan batting order slowly died out against the attack from Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Umar Malik. India’s batting did not start off perfectly either, with top-order batters being quickly sent back to the pavilion. A crucial 75-run partnership for the 5th wicket from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya secured the win for the hosts. Rahul finished the game with an unbeaten 64-run inning. India won by 2 wickets with 40 balls to spare.

With the series already won, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma may test the team’s bench strength in the game.

Weather report

Thiruvananthapuram weather is expected to be sunny with some cloud cover on Sunday. The chance of rain is low with only gentle winds predicted. The temperature is expected to rise to 31 degrees Celsius during the day before dipping to 23 degrees Celsius by evening.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Greenfield International Stadium can be difficult to score runs. The wicket offers help to both spinners and pacers. Batters will have to play with alertness. Toss will be crucial and the team winning, will look to bowl first. With the limited number of international matches played in the stadium, the highest score posted has been 173 in a T20I. The last match played in the stadium saw South Africa bat first and post a score of just 108 which India chased successfully T20I. In the only ODI played in the stadium, West Indies posted a target of 104 which India managed to chase down.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.

