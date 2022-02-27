India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2022 Live Cricket Score, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala: Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 74 as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international to clinch the series on Saturday. Today, the teams will square off again with the hosts targetting yet another T20I series sweep under captain Rohit Sharma.

Chasing 184 for victory, Iyer led the batting charge, putting on an unbeaten 58-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who hammered 45 off 18 balls, to take the team home with 17 balls to spare in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with their 11th successive T20 victory and a seventh straight series win at home. “To finish the way they did was really good. Jaddu (Jadeja) came and looked positive from ball one and Shreyas as well,” skipper Rohit Sharma said after the win.

“We lost a couple of wickets, but we wanted someone to stay till the end.”

India lost Rohit for one off Dushmantha Chameera in the first over of their chase. Ishan Kishan survived a nasty blow on the helmet by a short ball from Lahiru Kumara but the bowler soon got the left anded opener out for 16.

Iyer kept up the attack on the bowlers and got company from Sanju Samson, who emerged from a slow start to hit 39 off 25 balls, and the duo put on 84 runs off 47 deliveries.

Iyer, who was named man of the match, hit Chamika Karunaratne for a six to reach his second successive half-century and finished with six fours and four sixes in his 44-ball knock.

Samson smashed Kumara for a four and three sixes but fell on the final delivery of the over as Binura Fernando pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at short third-man.

“I thought Sanju showed how well he could play with that knock, it’s all about taking your opportunities,” Rohit said of the attacking batsman who remains one of India’s T20 World Cup hopefuls.

“Lot of these guys are quite talented. They just need an opportunity to go out there and express themselves. There are a lot of guys waiting in the wings as well but their time will come as well.”

India had seized the momentum and the left-handed Jadeja joined the onslaught to complete the chase with ease. Earlier Sri Lanka were in trouble at 102-4 after being put into bat before Pathum Nissanka, who made 75, and captain Dasun Shanaka, who hit an unbeaten 47 off 19 balls, helped the team reach 183-5.

The pair put on 58 in 26 deliveries as Sri Lanka smashed 72 runs from the final four overs and Shanaka finished off the innings with his fifth six.

The Sri Lankan openers started cautiously as they scored just 15 runs from the first four overs but Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka, who made 38, took on the bowlers.

Nissanka stood firm despite Sri Lanka losing four wickets as he raised his fifty in 43 balls and found support from Shanaka to take the attack to the opposition. “Another series lost, but if we get a win out of here it will be a positive,” said Shanaka.

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah vice-captain) and Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama and Ashian Daniel.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here