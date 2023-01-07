India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, January 7

India and Sri Lanka will face off in the last match of their three-match T20I series on January 7. Team India were trounced in the second T20I by 16 runs. Sri Lanka produced a spirited performance in that match to level the series 1-1. Sri Lanka’s skipper Dasun Shanaka played a scintillating knock of 56 runs off just 22 balls to sink India. Moreover, he also took two wickets and produced an all-round show. Shanaka-led Sri Lanka are playing like a unit and will pose a tough challenge in the third T20I. Sri Lanka wouldn’t want to miss this golden opportunity to script a rare T20I series victory in India. Hardik Pandya and his bowlers will have to execute their plans against Shanaka if they are to win this series. The fact that Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi gave away plenty of runs in the second T20I will be a cause of concern for the Indian team management. India’s bowlers will have to be far more disciplined in their line and length in the high-stakes series decider.

Ahead of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on January 7.

Where will the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

What time will the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka begin?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 pm IST on January 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Axar Patel

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Kasun Rajitha

IND vs SL Probable Playing XI:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

