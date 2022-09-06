India vs Sri Lanka: Dubai Weather Forecast And Pitch Report For IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a blockbuster Super 4 encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup on September 6. Rohit Sharma and Co lost a close encounter on Sunday against Pakistan in the second match of the Super 4. However, this Indian team is perfectly capable of bouncing back strongly. The Men in Blue will have to cover all the bases against Sri Lanka, since it is virtual knock-out match.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

The team will have to put the loss against Pakistan behind them and play good cricket versus Sri Lanka. India were found wanting in the clutch moments on Sunday and will look to avoid committing the same mistakes. Both Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal failed to perform against Pakistan. Therefore, Coach Rahul Dravid might look to tinker with the playing XI by bringing in Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel in place of Pant and Chahal respectively.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has played fearless cricket in the tournament so far. Dasun Shanaka has led his team from the front and impressed the pundits. In their last game, Sri Lanka chased down a decent total against a quality Afghanistan bowling line-up. Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been in great form. Team management will hope that they provide a good start against India as well. Sri Lanka has nothing to lose and will look to cause an upset.

Ahead of the Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

IND vs SL Pitch Report

The pitch of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers something for both the batters and the bowlers. Although it is not a batting paradise, the batters applying themselves have found success in the ongoing Asia Cup. Fast bowlers should be able to extract some seam movement here and exploit the spongy bounce early on in the game. Due to this, teams batting first are somewhat at a disadvantage. Additionally, dew factor hasn’t come into play so far in the tournament.

Advertisement

IND vs SL Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 35°C on Tuesday. With 47% humidity, the conditions are certainly harsh for playing cricket. There are no chances of precipitation during the game. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on match day.

IND vs SL Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here