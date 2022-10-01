India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: After Jemimah’s 76, Dayalan Hemalatha made a late entry as India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the campaign opener on Saturday. Hemalatha was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 15 in 2.2 overs. On the other hand, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar picked up 2 wickets apiece.

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a 38-ball fifty in her comeback game that also helped India set Sri Lanka a target of 151 in the campaign opener on Saturday. After Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (6) departed early, Jemimah joined hands with Harmanpreet to stitch a 92-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Jemimah top-scored with 76 off 53 while Harmanpreet got 33 off 30. For Sri Lanka, Oshadi Ranasinghe was the pick of bowlers, returning figures of 3/32.

Earlier, Sri Lanka women won the toss and opted to field first against India women in Sylhet. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed at the toss that they are going in with three spinners and two pacers.

The Women’s Asia Cup 2022 has begun in Bangladesh and Harmanpreet Kaur’s India open their campaign against Chamari Atapattu-led Sri Lanka in Sylhet. The Women in Blue are coming on the back of a famous 3-0 win over England in the ODI series and will look to carry the momentum forwards. The team has received a major boost as young batter Jemimah Rodrigues is back in the mix and will be playing against Lankans on Saturday.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have not played an international match for almost two months. They last took the field during the Commonwealth Games 2022. The event did not go as per plan for the nation as they finished at the bottom after losing all three games. The team might take some time to get in the rhythm and will thus start the Saturday game as underdogs.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) begin?

The match will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana

