Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 16:37 IST
Sylhet, Bangladesh
The last four wickets fell too quickly and India wrapped up the game with 10 balls to spare. Dayalan Hemalatha came into the attack in the 17th over and removed Oshadi Ranasinghe and Sugandika Kumari in the first 4 balls. She returned in the penultimate over to hit the final nail in the coffin, getting Achini Kulasuriya stumped by Richa Ghosh.
After Jemimah Rodrigues’ magnificent 76-run knock, it was Hemalatha who made a late entry and stunned the Lankans to the core. The latter was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 15 in 2.2 overs. On the other hand, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar picked up 2 wickets apiece.
For Sri Lanka, Hasini Perera top-scored with 30 off 32 while opener Harshita Madavi contributed with 26 off 20 balls. Oshadi Ranasinghe (11) was the third Lankan batter who scored in double digits.
Earlier, Sri Lanka women won the toss and opted to field first against India women in Sylhet. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed at the toss that they are going in with three spinners and two pacers
Renuka Singh to Ranasinghe - FOUR. Fuller delivery, Ranasinghe flicks it away to the vacant deep backward square leg for four runs. She takes a single of the next delivery and 100-up for Sri Lanka.
SLW: 100/6 after 15.4 overs.
15 overs are gone and Sri Lanka have scored 91 for 6. They need 60 runs to win but have only 4 wickets in hand.
Radha Yadav gets a wicket here! Fuller delivery, Sanjeewani misses the slog sweep and is given out LBW.
SLW: 81/6 after 13.5 overs.
Kavisha Dilhari is out for 1. Pooja Vastrakar strikes again. Good length delivery outside off, the batter attempts a pull off the front foot but ends up getting caught by Renuka Singh at mid-on.
SLW: 61/5 after 10.5 overs.
10 overs are gone in Sri Lanka’s innings and they have got 57 runs on the bord after losing 4 wickets. Hasini Perera batting on 8 while Kavisha Dilhari is yet to open her account.
Pooja Vastrakar traps Nilakshi de Silva in front. A nipbacker, pitched outside off, comes in to beat the inside edge and hits Nilakshi on the pads. Plumb and given straightaway.
SLW: 56/4 after 8.3 overs.
India’s fielding has been commendable so far in this game. In the 6th over, Deepti Sharma’s direct hit ended Malsha Shehani’s innings. Later, in the 8th over, Smriti Mandhan’s timely throw sent back Harshita Madavi packing.
SL: 48/2 after 7.2 overs.
Shehani finds the first boundary. Shorter one from Rana, Shehani rocks back and cuts away through cover-point for a boundary.
SL: 34/1 after 4.3 overs.
Deepti Sharma has found the breakthrough. Slower delivery, Athapaththu goes for the sweep but finds a top-edge that’s easily been taken by Renuka Singh.
SL: 25/1 after 3.3 overs.
Athapaththu shimmies down the track and lofts a Deepti Sharma’s tossed-up delivery over mid-off. It was a miscued shot but gets through the boundary.
SL: 19/0 after 2 overs.
The Sri Lankan opener fired three boundaries right in the first over to Renula Singh, putting 13 runs on the board in 6 balls. Terrific start for the Lankans.
SLW: 13/0 after 1 over.
Lanka batters Harshita Smarwickrama and skipper Chamari Athapaththu walk out to bat. Renuka Singh opens India’s attack
Pooja Vastrakar had one of the shocking dismissals as she thought she had made to her crease before the Lankan wicketkeeper disturned the wicket. But the TV umpire gave it out straight, leaving the Indian dugout and Pooja amazed. She had to leave and then Deepti Sharma scoring a single of last means 150 runs on the board for India. That seems to be a decent total after a poor start. Let’s wait watch how Sri Lanka gets with it.
Ranasinghe traps Richa Ghosh in front. She has just smashed a massive six a couple of balls earlier but the sweep shot she played didn’t yield a positive result.
INDW: 145/19 overs
A magnificent innings from Jemimah Rodrigues comes to an end. She single-handedly took India out of trouble and the disappointment of getting out could be seen on her face. Athapaththu drags her length back, and takes off the pace. Jemimah looks to smash again but the ball remained low and disturbed the woodwork.
IND: INDW: 134/4 after 17.4 overs
Jemimah Rodrigues isn’t stopping today. India just lost a wicket and she seems to be making up for that. Back-to-back boundaries against Inoka Ranaweera and it has turned into a pretty costly over.
IND: 125/3 after 16.4 overs.
Ranasinghe finally gets Harmanpreet. Short delivery, wide of off, Harman goes down the line but runs past the ball. Easy stumping for the wicketkeeper.
INDW: 115/3 after 15.5 overs
It could have been a great catch but the fielder at long-off has only managed to palm the ball. Harmanpreet moves down the pitch, goes inside out and hits quite straighter towards long-off. Catch dropped and the ball falls beyond the boundary line for a SIX.
IND: 111/2 after 15.4 overs.
Jemimah is breathing fire in Sylhet. Shimmies down the line, gets low and smashes Ranasinghe over wide mid-wicket for a one-bounce four.
IND: 108/2 after 15.1 overs.
The physio has gone off the field and Harmanpreet has got up. She seems fine and ready to face Sugandika Kumari. Back-to-back dot balls and end of 15th over.
INDW: 104/2 after 15 overs.
Looks like Harmanpreet has pulled her hamstring. She’s walking gingerly and now the physio rushes in. The play has been halted for a while.
IND: 104/2 after 14.4 overs.
Jemimah and Harmanpreet lead India’s fightback. 100-up for the Women in Blue. The duo have put 77 runs for the 3rd wicket so far and Sri Lankans are looking for ways to break this partnership.
INDW: 100/2 after 14 overs.
Jemimah Rodrigues has certainly made a terrific comeback. Gets her fifty in just 38 balls. The young batter has been confidently leading India’s fightback along with her captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The duo have already put a fifty-run stand after a horrific start and are now dominating the Lankan attack together.
INDW: 81/2 after 12 overs
India suffered a couple of early jolts after being asked to bat first. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana fell prey to Sugandika Kumari in the third over and 11 deliveries later, Shafali Verma was dismissed by Oshadi Ranasinghe.
Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh
Sri Lanka Women have won the toss and opted to field
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of India vs Sri Lanka match in Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet, Bangladesh.
India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: After Jemimah’s 76, Dayalan Hemalatha made a late entry as India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the campaign opener on Saturday. Hemalatha was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 15 in 2.2 overs. On the other hand, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar picked up 2 wickets apiece.
Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a 38-ball fifty in her comeback game that also helped India set Sri Lanka a target of 151 in the campaign opener on Saturday. After Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (6) departed early, Jemimah joined hands with Harmanpreet to stitch a 92-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Jemimah top-scored with 76 off 53 while Harmanpreet got 33 off 30. For Sri Lanka, Oshadi Ranasinghe was the pick of bowlers, returning figures of 3/32.
Earlier, Sri Lanka women won the toss and opted to field first against India women in Sylhet. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed at the toss that they are going in with three spinners and two pacers.
The Women’s Asia Cup 2022 has begun in Bangladesh and Harmanpreet Kaur’s India open their campaign against Chamari Atapattu-led Sri Lanka in Sylhet. The Women in Blue are coming on the back of a famous 3-0 win over England in the ODI series and will look to carry the momentum forwards. The team has received a major boost as young batter Jemimah Rodrigues is back in the mix and will be playing against Lankans on Saturday.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have not played an international match for almost two months. They last took the field during the Commonwealth Games 2022. The event did not go as per plan for the nation as they finished at the bottom after losing all three games. The team might take some time to get in the rhythm and will thus start the Saturday game as underdogs.
When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) start?
The game will be conducted on October 1, Saturday.
Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) be played?
The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.
What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) begin?
The match will begin at 1 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match?
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match?
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
Squads:
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana
