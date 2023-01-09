India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Indian bowling attack suffered a massive blow ahead of the ODIs against Sri Lanka after their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series due to a fitness issue. Initially, Bumrah was not a part of India’s ODI squad and was later included for the ODI series on January 3. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) eventually had to drop him owing to his fitness woes.

In the batting unit, big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will make a comeback to the international circuit in the ODIs against Sri Lanka. The opening ODI is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The penultimate match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The final fixture of the series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Team India will head into the series after outclassing Sri Lanka 2-1 in the T20Is.

IND vs SL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ODI Series, No Replacement Named

Ahead of Tuesday’s first ODI between India and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played?’

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 10, Tuesday.

Where will the first ODI match India vs Sri Lanka be played?

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the first ODI match India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

