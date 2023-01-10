India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Latest Updates: IND Switch to One-day Mode With Eye on World Cup

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 11:39 IST
Guwahati [Gauhati], India
Live Updates IND vs SL 1st ODI: Having started 2023 with a 2-1 T20I series win over Sri Lanka, India will aim to continue their positive start as they get into the ODI mode against the same opponent. While 2022 was all about T20Is, 2023 will be dominated by ODIs considering the 50-over world cup scheduled to be held later this year. Read More
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the series opening ODI between India and Sri Lanka set to be played today in Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium. A confident India will be bolstered by the return of their full-time captain Rohit Sharma alongside batting superstar Virat Kohli and KL Rahul into the line up after the trio was rested from the T20I series which the hosts won 2-1 under Hardik Pandya.
However, Jasprit Bumrah’s last-minute exclusion is only adding to the mystery surrounding the pace bowler’s recovery and rehabilitation process.
The return of old guards Rohit, Kohli and KL Rahul and also Shreyas Iyer, though, will give India a huge boost. India have a packed ODI calendar — 15 matches excluding the Asia Cup — in the 10-month window in the build-up to the World Cup in October-November and the key will be to not just get the balance right but also manage the workload in the midst of the Indian Premier League and the highly-anticipated Australia Test series.
When will the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka be played?’
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 10, Tuesday.
Where will the first ODI match India vs Sri Lanka be played?
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
What time will the first ODI match India vs Sri Lanka begin?
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match?
India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match?
India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
India vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs
India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara
