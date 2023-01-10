India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Latest Updates: IND Switch to One-day Mode With Eye on World Cup

And with the ODI showpiece returning to India for the first time after 12 years, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping to utilise the home advantage to end their ICC trophy drought. For that to happen though, India need to put into place a core group that will be groomed in the coming months for the challenge and it will be a fine mixture of old and young.

However, Jasprit Bumrah’s last-minute exclusion is only adding to the mystery surrounding the pace bowler’s recovery and rehabilitation process.

The return of old guards Rohit, Kohli and KL Rahul and also Shreyas Iyer, though, will give India a huge boost. India have a packed ODI calendar — 15 matches excluding the Asia Cup — in the 10-month window in the build-up to the World Cup in October-November and the key will be to not just get the balance right but also manage the workload in the midst of the Indian Premier League and the highly-anticipated Australia Test series.

When will the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka be played?’

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 10, Tuesday.

Where will the first ODI match India vs Sri Lanka be played?

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the first ODI match India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka first ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

