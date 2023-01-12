India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Score 2nd ODI: IND Aim to Close Out Series in Kolkata

Edited By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 11:50 IST
Kolkata, India
Live Updates IND vs SL 2023 2nd ODI: With their top-three firing in unison, India will be hoping for a repeat of their show in Guwahati having flown to Kolkata for the second match of a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli scored a century after blistering fifties at the top from captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to set up India’s 67-run win in a high-scoring contest. Read More
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. India have a 1-0 lead courtesy their 67-run win in Guwahati on Tuesday and will aim to put the series in bag today itself unless Sri Lanka draw level to force a decider.
When will the 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played?’
The second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 12, Thursday.
Where will the second ODI match India vs Sri Lanka be played?
The second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
What time will the second ODI match India vs Sri Lanka begin?
The second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match?
India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match?
India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
India vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs
India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik
Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here