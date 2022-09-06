India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2022 Super Four: IND Eye Bowling Improvement Against SL

To be fair, they have been a bit unlucky losing star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja to an injury and his absence has been quite visible. This is in addition to the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel which has massively depleted their bowling arsenal.

However, not all is doom and gloom for the defending champions with their top-three showing firing in unison and showing the intent expected of them. KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma looked quite aggressive against Pakistan and Virat Kohli is steadily getting back to his best. However, they are up against Sri Lanka, a team that is coming into this contest after winning their previous two games and therefore, will be high on confidence.

What date Asia Cup Super 4 match between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on September 6, Tuesday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super 4 match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Possible XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

