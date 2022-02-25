India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India will aim to take an unassailable lead in the series as they will play against Sri Lanka in the second One Day International. India trounced Sri Lanka by 62 runs to go up in the three-match series by 1-0.

It was the 10th consecutive victory for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Put to bat first, India hammered 199 runs in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan slammed 89 runs while Shreyas Iyer returned with a knock of 57. Rohit Sharma also made a valuable contribution by adding 44 runs to the scoreboard.

In the second innings, it was the Indian bowlers who stole the thunder. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer picked two wickets each as Sri Lanka scored 137 runs. Charith Asalanka was the lone warrior for the visitors as he hit 53 runs.

Advertisement

For Sri Lanka to level the series on Saturday, the bowlers need to be more disciplined with the ball. Also, the willow wielders will have to adapt quickly to the playing conditions and score some quick runs.

When will the 2nd T20I match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The second T20 International between the two sides will be played at 07:00 pm IST on February 26, Saturday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The encounter will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

What time will the 2nd T20I match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 07:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

India vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

India vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I, India probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs SL 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against India: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here