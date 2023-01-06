India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India will lock horns with the Sri Lankan side in the third and final T20I of the series in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7. This match will be the decider with the series tied at 1-1 right now.

The Indian side clinched a narrow two-run victory in the first game of the series where Shivam Mavi had an electric debut picking up four wickets. The Sri Lankan team gave India a late scare in that match as Dasun Shanaka’s 27-ball 45 along with cameos from Chamika Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga helped pull the game to the last ball.

The Islanders made a solid comeback in the second T20I after defeating the hosts by 16 runs. Shanaka once again played a pivotal role in helping Sri Lanka score a mammoth 206 runs in the first innings. Despite a valiant effort from Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel with the bat, it was too much of an uphill task as India succumbed to defeat by a margin of 16 runs.

With the series perfectly balanced, this encounter becomes even more important for both teams.

Ahead of Saturday’s third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date will the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the third T20I match India vs Sri Lanka be played?

The third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

What time will the third T20I match India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka match?

India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

