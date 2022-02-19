Rohit Sharma to Lead in Sri Lanka Tests; Rahane, Pujara Axed, Ravindra Jadeja & Shubman Gill Return

Rohit Sharma, who is leading India in the limited-overs format, has been named the captain for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Ace fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been named his deputy across formats as the selectors confirmed that KL Rahul, along with all-rounder Washington Sunder, is out of the entire series due to injuries.

In a major move, the board on Saturday decided to drop the duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for the red-ball series. As reported by news agency PTI, Chetan Sharma said the duo have been told to regain form by playing Ranji Trophy.

“The selection committee deliberated a lot on Rahane and Pujara. We told them we will not consider them against Sri Lanka but doors are open for them. We told them to go and play Ranji Trophy," Chetan Sharma told reporters during a virtual press conference.

Rookie Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar was the only new face in the 18-member squad.

>India squad for Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath (wk), Ravchandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurav Kumar.

On Saturday, the BCCI also named the squad for three T20Is to be played against Sri Lanka. Sharma confirmed that Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will not be included in Team India’s squad for the T201 series against Sri Lanka.

“Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the final T20 against West Indies so that they can have more time for rest on the advice of our medical staff. They have also been rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka but will be playing in the Test series," said Sharma.

“Shardul Thakur has been rested for both formats against Sri Lanka but will be available for the third T20I against West Indies tomorrow (February 20)," he added.

>India squad for T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakuamr Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

>Sri Lanka tour of India

Sri Lanka will be touring India for a bilateral series comprised of three T20Is followed by 2 Tests. The T20I series will begin rom February 24 in Lucknow. The second and final games of the 3-match series will be played in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27 respectively.

Following the conclusion of the T20Is, the Test series will begin from March 8 in Mohali. The second and final Test, which is going to be a day-night affair, will be held in Bengaluru from March 12.

