India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli on the Cusp Of Achieving Huge Milestone in His 100th Test

Virat Kohli is set to reach another huge milestone in his illustrious career when he takes the field against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The former India skipper will play his 100th Test match, becoming only the 12th Indian cricketer to achieve this feat. Regarded as one of the greatest batters of the modern era, the 32-year-old is on the cusp of entering an elite list of batters that features the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman.

Kohli currently has 7962 runs in 99 Test matches (168 innings). If he manages to score 38 more in Mohali, he will become only the sixth Indian batter to score 8000 runs in the longest format of the game. And if he gets those 38 runs in India’s first innings, he will be the fifth-fastest Indian batter to do so; after Tendulkar (154 innings), Rahul Dravid (158 innings) Virender Sehwag (160 innings), and Sunil Gavaskar (166 innings).

In the past two years, Kohli has been finding it difficult to remain among runs in the longest format of the game. In 2021, he scored just 208 runs in 5 Test matches he played at home, averaging 26.00, which was the lowest in any calendar year. He bagged three ducks in 8 innings and 75 percent of those dismissals were against spinners.

After a short break, he will be back for the Tests against Sri Lanka, an opposition against which he likes to score runs. Back in 2017 when they toured India, Kohli scored 610 runs in 3 Tests, including a century and back-to-back double tons – in Nagpur and Delhi.

