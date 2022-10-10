India vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2022: India Remove Thailand Top Order

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh
Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 13:44 IST
Sylhet
Women’s Asia Cup 2022, IND-W vs THA-W, Live Score: India will be up against Thailand after beating Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup. India defeated Bangladesh by 59 runs in a Women’s Asia Cup match here on Saturday. Read More
India head into the drinks break in rampant fashion.
Almost half the innings done here and India have restricted the Thai team to a score of less than 25 runs.
Another wicket off a brilliant spin delivery. This time it is Rajeshwari Gayakwad who does the honours.
A terrific delivery to get rid of Thai batter Maya.
India charged up and want to top the group.
India running riot as they run through half of the Thai batting before 10 overs.
India taking the game to the helpless Thailanders.
Sneh Rana comes back for her third over and claims her second victim.
A soft dismissal as Tippoch is caught by Rana off her own delivery.
Thailand ailing at 24-5.
Thailand in deep trouble as Indian seem to be ruthlessly cutting down the Thai batters one after the other.
Nannapat has to walk back to the dugout after she was caught napping.
The batter was lazy while getting back to her crease. She is declared out as she doesn’t get back in time.
Sharma with the throw.
Thailand in trouble.
Sneh Rana with a brilliant over as India remove Thailand’s top order.
Sneh Rana cleans out new batter Chanida with a dreamy off-spinner delivery.
Pitching outside off and spinning in towards the wicket as the new batter has no answers to Rana’s trickery.
The second wicket falls as Meghna runs Chaiwai out as the ball lands near the Indian pacer after a leading edge from Nannapat.
Thailand 20-2.
Rana comes in to bowl her second of the evening.
India conceded just 3 runs in the last three overs of the powerplay after leaking 13 runs in the first three.
Another good over.
Vastrakar finished the over with five dots on the trot after a single in her first delivery.
Good effort from India.
Seamer Pooja Vastrakar will pick up the ball and ply her trade replacing fellow pacer Meghna Singh.
Sneh Rana’s first over goes for just 2 runs as the Indian women have been running a tight ship.
Thailand are 15 for the loss of one wicket after the completion of 5 overs.
Sneh Rana to bowl her spin as she replaces Deepthi Sharma to bowl the fifth over.
Meghna picks up where she left off to follow Deepthi over again and manages to contain the Thai batters.
Six dots in six deliveries and that is the first maiden over of the game.
Grand over from Meghna.
Deepthi Sharma completes her 2nd over and comes away with a wicket of Chantham.
Deepthi Sharma responds brilliantly after being hit for a four.
A delightful ball pitching outside the stumps at a good length, and Chantham edges it onto the stump to give away her wicket.
Chantham out for 6 off 11 balls.
Deepthi Sharma with a typical flighted ball but Chantham replies with a slog sweep which crosses the line after a bounce.
Deepthi continues her opening spell after her neat first over.
Two overs down and Thailand have put up seven runs on the board.
Meghna Singh’s over was a tidy one but for the boundary that she conceded in the second delivery.
Nanapat replies to Meghna’s second delivery with a boundary hit down the middle. The Indian fielders chase the ball to save a couple of runs bu to no avail.
Pacer Meghna Singh will start her spell from the media end as she picks up the ball to bowl the second over of the game.
Deepthi Sharma comes up with a tight first over as she leaks just a single run to start the match.
Deepthi Sharma starts things off with the ball for the Indian women as Thailand’s Nanapat and Chantam walk out to bat.
It is a special day for stand-in captain Smrithi Mandhana as she becomes only the second Indian women cricketer to reach 100 T20I caps.
Just the one change for the Indian women for their game against Thailand as Meghna Singh come in to replace seamer Renuka Thakur.
Thailand
: 1 Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), 2 Natthakan Chantham, 3 Naruemol Chaiwai (capt), 4 Chanida Sutthiruang, 5 Rosenan Kanoh, 6 Phannita Maya, 7 Sornnarin Tippoch, 8 Nattaya Boochatham, 9 Onnicha Kamchomphu, 10 Thipatcha Putthawong, 11 Nanthita Boonsukham.
India:
1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 S Meghana 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kiran Navgire, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Hello and welcome to the Sylhet international stadium which is playing host to India vs Thailand women’s Asia Cup match. We will have the toss update and the team sheets as soon as possible.
Opting to bat, Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 55 off only 44 balls while in-form Jemimah Rodrigues used the long handle to good effect with an unbeaten 35 as India managed a par 159 or 5.
Shafali and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (47 off 38 balls) added 96 for the opening stand while Jemimah and Deepti Sharma (10) added 29 runs in just 2.3 overs.
The Indian bowlers then defended the target easily, restricting the hosts to 100 for 7.
Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with 36 while Fargana Hoque made 30.
For India, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets apiece.
Brief Scores: India 159 for 5 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 55, Jemimah Rodriguees 35 not out; Rumana Ahmed 3/27) vs Bangladesh 100 for 7 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 36; Shafali Verma 2/10, Deepti Sharma 2/13).
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here