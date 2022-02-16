India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Kolkata Weather Forecast, Pitch Report for Today’s IND vs WI Match

>Kolkata Weather Forecast & Pitch Report for today’s 1st T20I match between India and West Indies: Following the completion of the ODI series, a spirited Indian side will take on West Indies in the three-match T20I series. The first T20 International between the two sides will be played on February 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The host India will start the series as favourites.

The team was absolutely sensational in the ODIs and they will hope to continue the same momentum in the shortest format as well. India’s last T20I series came in November 2021 as they outclassed New Zealand by 3-0.

West Indies delivered a below-par performance in the ODIs as they lost all three games. However, the team will hope to start the T20I on a fresh note. Caribbeans were splendid in their last T20I series as they defeated England by 3-2.

>Weather report

India and West Indies are likely to enjoy an uninterrupted game of cricket in the first T20 International as the precipitation chances are zero. The temperature will be the range from 22 degrees celsius to 28 degrees celsius. The humidity and wind speed are likely to be 47 percent and 11 km/h.

>Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Garden is a balanced track with equal purchase for both the batters and bowlers. Also, the surface has something to offer to the pacers as well as the spinner. Winning the toss and batting second should be the preferred choice for both teams as the surface becomes better for batting as the game progresses.

>India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

>India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuneshwar Kumar

>West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell

