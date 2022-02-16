IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Ravi Bishnoi Makes India Debut, Receives Cap From Yuzvendra Chahal - WATCH

Ravi Bishnoi on Wednesday received his India debut cap from his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the first T20I against West Indies in Kolkata. The hosts won the toss and opted to bowl against Kieron Pollard-led side.

Bishnoi carved his way into the India senior men’s squad following some impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is the first player from the India Under-19 World Cup 2020 team to find a spot in the senior team. The 21-year-old has played 42 T20 matches and picked 49 wickets, with the best figures of 4 for 15. He has also played 17 List A games and has 24 scalps to his credit. Bishnoi also has a remarkable record in the IPL, with 24 wickets in 24 games.

Ahead of the toss, the BCCI shared the video of Bishnoi receiving his debut cap from Chahal at the Eden Gardens.

“Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi who is all set to make his debut for Team India," the Indian cricket board tweeted.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma said the team is prepared for the Caribbean challenge with an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The hosts have fielded five batters, one all- rounder and two spinners for the T20I series opener.

“Looks like we are going to bowl first here. I don’t want to comment on the pitch as it has played differently every time we have come here. (Bowling first) gives us a score in mind and how to approach the second half. We have to prepare ourselves with one eye on Australia. We have to keep ticking the boxes and that’s been the message to the guys. We have played really well as a team but those little moments in the game is what we have to try and seize. Gives us a perfect opportunity to play a quality side like West Indies. They are going to challenge us, so let’s see what we can come up with," Rohit said at the toss.

West Indies skipper Pollard said he is fit and happy to be back. He informed that all-rounder Jason Holder who picked up an injury in the nets. Roston Chase has come in the playing XI to replace the former captain.

“The toss is 50-50, we have to bat and we have to bat well. Body is good. Had a niggle in my left knee, worked with the physio in the gym and let’s see what happens tonight. We try to stay in the present, what happened in the weekend is done and dusted. We had a conversation about it, happy for the guys who are selected but business on hand now is to represent the West Indies.

“This is where it counts in international cricket and lot of these guys are looking for opportunities. We were going with the same XI (as the 5th T20I against England) but we have one forced change; Jason Holder misses out, he got hit in practice yesterday while working on his skills and he hasn’t recovered, Roston Chase gets an opportunity. We have to assess the conditions and see what the pitch has to offer," said Pollard.

>Here are the playing XIs:

>India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

>West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell.

