India vs West Indies 2022: Rishi Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan Likely to Get National Call-Ups

Rishi Dhawan, who last played an ODI for India back in 2016, might wear that blue jersey again after a gap of more than six years! According to reports, the Himachal all-rounder might be picked for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies which is to begin on February 3. Besides, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to get a chance in the T20Is. Both have played a stellar hand recently in Vijay Hazare and Syed Muhtaq Ali, respectively. While Dhawan starred with his all-around abilities in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Khan snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Final.

Dhawan picked up 17 wickets in eight matches, apart from scoring 458 runs, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja missing out on ODIs, Dhawan can be a perfect choice. Also, Venkatesh Iyer’s less-than-ordinary ODI debut in South Africa has played into Dhawan’s hands. ‘The New Indian Express’ reported that the selectors are keen to have a go at the Himachal all-rounder, especially since he is not new to ODI cricket. Remember, he played three ODIs and a solitary T20I in 2016.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan was impressive for Punjab Kings in the last two IPL seasons and may soon be rewarded with an India cap. Reports also say that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to face the axe after a lackluster performance in South Africa.

>Rohit to Lead

Reports also say that Rohit Sharma is likely to be back as skipper and will take responsibilities from KL Rahul. Apart from this, all-rounders Washington Sundar and Axar Patel are also expected to make comebacks. Jasprit Bumrah is set to be rested. West Indies will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in India which is to begin from February 3. The ODIs will be held in Ahmedabad, T20Is will take place in Kolkata.

