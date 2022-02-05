India vs West Indies 2022: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma pair set to breach Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly’s partnership record in ODIs

Team India will look to brush off harsh memories of a disappointing tour of South Africa, with a series win in the upcoming home assignments against the West Indies. The West Indies’ limited-overs tour of India 2022 is set to begin on Sunday, February 6, with a three-match ODI series, followed by as many T20Is.

All eyes will be on the Men in Blue who were whitewashed by the South Africans 0-3. They will be taking on the visitors who are on a high after beating England 3-2 in a five-match T20I series at home last month. The series also marks a new era for Indian cricket, as it will be Rohit Sharma’s first assignment as full-time captain in the 50-over format.

The 34-year-old missed the tour of South Africa due to a hamstring injury and will be looking to lead from the front with the bat.

Looking at the ODI series, Sharma and his former skipper Virat Kohli are 94 runs shy of a milestone as a pair in the 50-over format. The pair is eighth in the list of highest partnership runs in ODIs with their 4,906 runs and they just need just 94 more to complete 5,000 partnership runs in ODIs, NDTV reported.

Team India greats Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, currently lead the elite partnership list, as the duo piled up 8,227 runs in 176 innings at an average of 47.55 runs during their time.

Sharma along with opening batter Shikhar Dhawan figures as a second set Indian pair in the 5,000-run list. The duo has put together 5,023 runs together in 112 innings at an average of 45.25. However, the pair of the current Indian skipper and his predecessor will become the fastest to reach the milestone, as their partnership of 4,096 runs has come in just 81 matches so far. All other pairs in the list have taken more than 100 appearances to reach the 5,000-run partnership milestone.

Notably, the Hitman will soon be the only batter apart from Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara to have two 5000-run partnerships. Sangakkara had put together 5,992 runs alongside Mahela Jayawardene and 5,475 runs with Tillakaratne Dilshan.

