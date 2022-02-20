India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Kolkata Weather Update and Pitch Report for Today’s IND vs WI match

>Kolkata Weather Forecast & Pitch Report for today’s 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies: The last fixture of the West tour of India will be played on Sunday, February 20, at the Eden Gardens. The final T20 International of the three-match series isn’t of any value as India have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0.

Following a six-wicket win in the first T20I, India crushed West Indies by eight runs in the last game. With five victories from six white-ball games, India will be extremely high on confidence and will aim for another series whitewash.

However, West Indies are unlikely to make things easy for India in the final T20I. The visiting batters showed a glimpse of form in the second T20I as they came really close to the target of 186 posted by India.

The Men in Red and Yellow will hope to salvage some pride by winning the third T20I and not go back with empty pockets.

>Weather Report

The weather isn’t clear for the third T20 International between West Indies and India on Sunday. Thunderstorms are predicted while the precipitation chances are also high at 50 percent. The temperature is likely to hover in the range from 24 degrees celsius to 29 degrees celsius. The forecast suggests humidity and wind speed around 70 percent and 16 km/h.

>Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens can be considered as a belter for the batters. A relatively flat surface and shorter boundaries will help the willow wielders in smacking the ball all over the park. The bowlers can get some help from the surface early in the match. The skipper winning the toss should opt to bat second as dew can make the life of bowlers difficult in the second innings.

>India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

>India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

>West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

