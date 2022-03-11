India vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s WI-W vs IND-W match

Hamilton Weather Forecast & Update for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between West Indies Women and India Women: Mithali Raj-led Team India will face with West Indies Women during their third match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on Saturday. The match is scheduled to take place in Hamilton’s Seddon Park. The Women in Blue finished as runner-up during the previous edition of the tournament in 2017 after losing to England in the final. However, they have not been able to find the rhythm this time around. They have played two games so far – lost one (versus New Zealand) and won one (against Pakistan).

Though India lost its most recent game to New Zealand by 62 runs, there were a few positives. One of them being their vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s return to form. She scored 71 runs off 63 balls as India were bundled out for 198 while chasing the target of 261. India are currently occupying fifth spot on the table and a victory here will take them in the top 4.

Advertisement

West Indies are comfortably sitting at third spot, having won their first two games. They defeated New Zealand last week by three runs in the tournament opener. In their second match, they outclassed England by seven runs.

Ahead of the high-profiled fixture between West Indies Women and India Women; here we take a look at Hamilton weather and both teams’ probable starting XI:

Hamilton Weather report

The Hamilton weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday with a 20 per cent chance of parecipitation. The humidity is expected to be around 57 per cent on matchday. The wind speed is envisioned to be around 19 km/h while the temperature will hover over 15 to 27 degree Celsius.

West Indies Women vs India Women possible starting XI:

Advertisement

West Indies Possible Starting XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

India Women Possible Starting XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here