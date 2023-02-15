IND vs WI Live Cricket Score Women's T20 World Cup Updates: West Indies Opt to Bat; India Include Mandhana And Devika

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 18:11 IST
Cape Town
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Live Updates, IND-W vs WI Today’s Match: The Indian women cricket team started their world cup campaign with a thrilling seven-wicket win over Pakistan last week. India’s chase was powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ sparkling half-century as they overhauled the target of 150 in 19 overs for a seven-wicket win. Read More
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman
West Indies have made one change to their playing XI from their last match. Karishma Ramharack has replaced Zaida James in their eleven.
For India, Smriti Mandhana is back after missing the tournament opener with a finger injury. Devika Vaidya has been included as well.
West Indies captain Haley Matthews has won the coin toss and decides his team will bat first against India in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match.
Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani
Hayley Matthews (captain), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams (wk), Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph
The Indian team met Pakistan in their world cup opener last week. And they started their campaign with a seven-wicket win. Pakistan batted first and posted 149/4 thanks to captain Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten half-century. Ayesha Naseem injected quick runs late in the innings to be unbeaten on 43 off 25. In reply, India started well but lost opener Yastika Bhatia for 17. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues then led the chase but when after captain Harmanpreet Kaur departed n the 14th over, the contest was evenly balanced. However, Rodrigues struck a flurry of fours while Richa Ghosh made a superb 20-ball 31 not out to take India over the line in 19 overs.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup wherein today India will square off against West Indies in Cape Town.
India bowling coach Troy Cooley is hopeful Mandhana will be fit to make her first appearance. The 26-year-old sat out due to a finger injury.
“She has been working very hard and she will be assessed after training,” Cooley said. “She did everything that needed to be done and we are pretty confident she got through the session OK,” Cooley was quoted as saying by the ICC.
Rodrigues stepped up in Mandhana’s absence against Pakistan, firing an unbeaten 53 from 38 deliveries to guide her side past their arch-rivals with an over to spare.
Cooley was delighted for the team to start on the front foot and had reassuring words for Deepti Sharma, who saw her four overs cost 39 in Sunday’s contest.
“She bowled three overs in the powerplay and one at the death with three fielders out,” Cooley said.
“We know those are high-pressure situations but who better to give the ball to than someone like Deepti? She is an exceptional player. The girls are very good at reviewing their own performances and they are very open to input.
“Deepti is one of our key players and she will go for a few runs some days, that’s the nature of T20, but she bowled in the high-pressure situations and we believe she did a good job.”
West Indies are well aware of the threat posed by Sharma, who was influential in January’s two tri-series meetings between the two sides.
Sharma followed up figures of 2-29 by taking three for 11 as India triumphed by 56 runs and eight wickets respectively, leaving West Indies looking to upset the form book as they seek a first win of the competition.
“We know where we went wrong [in the tri-series],” said wicketkeeper Rashada Williams. “We know where we fell short, so it’s just for us to go there and turn up on the day.
“India will be coming hard and they are more aggressive in their latter part of their innings, so it’s just for us to control the game for as long as possible, especially in the last five because we know they’re going to come hard. We have to try and restrict them by bowling in the right areas.”
West Indies were beaten by England in their opener, leaving the 2016 champions under no illusions as to the challenge ahead if they are to target the latter stages this time around.
“After losing our first game, it’s important that we come out and perform to the best of our abilities against India,” she said. “We need everyone to be on their A-game.”
