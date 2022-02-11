LIVE: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Latest Score Updates: Siraj Ends Odean Smith's Fiery Innings, Windies 8 Down

India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI Latest Updates: West Indies bundled out Team India for 265 in fifty overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 111 balls while Rishabh Pant scored a 54-ball 56 as the duo stitched a 110-run stand for the fifth wicket. Washington Sundar (33) and Deepak Chahar (38) also played some handy cameos before Jason Holder bagged 4 for 34. Read More
A decent start for Washington Sundar, who was unleashed into the attack for the first time tonight. He was hit for a boundary through deep midwicket but made a good comeback after that.
WI: 144/8 in 29 Overs
Alzarri Joseph and Hayden Walsh are holding on. The duo have stitched a 16 run partnership for the 9th wicket.
WI: 138/8 in 28 Overs
The over started with a four off the outside edge but on the third delivery, Odean Smith trying to hit another one to the boundary, slices it and Dhawan takes an easy catch. One more run came off Siraj’s 6th over.
WI: 123/8 in 24 Overs
It is highly unlikely that West Indies are going to win this match. So, Odean Smith, who is in tomorrow’s auction is showing off his power-hitting skills.
WI: 104/7 in 21 Overs
The last three balls went for 8 runs, otherwise it would have been a very good over by the chinaman bowler. His first wicket was Fabian Allen, and his second, Nicholas Pooran. Pooran trying to play an expansive drive edges it to Rohit Sharma at slip. Odean Smith means business.
WI: 90/7 in 19 Overs
The scorecard looks fantastic for Indian bowlers so far! Deepak Chahar who has two wickets to his name has been the most expensive bowler with a run rate of 5.33. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna has been the pick of the bowlers. In his 5 overs, he has picked up 2 wickets for 18 runs.
WI: 81/6 in 18 Overs
Prasidh Krishna strikes again as he removes Jason Holder for 6. Extra bounce from a good length, hits the shoulder of the bat and flies straight to Rohit sharma at slip.
WI: 76/5 in 16 overs
It’s so good to see Kuldeep Yadav back in action! He has been decent in his first two overs of the match so far, conceding 11 runs, including a six over midwicket from Pooran.
WI: 71/4 in 15 Overs
Prasidh Krishna has opened his account tonight as he picks up Darren Bravo’s wicket. Bravo tried to plays a drive on the up the ball takes a thick edge to second slip. Where Kohli takes a smart catch.
WI: 68/4 in 13.1 Overs
After losing three wickets and scoring 25 runs in the first five overs, the visitors have scored 22 runs in the next five. The good part about these five over for Windies is that they did not lose any more wicket.
WI: 47/3 in 10 overs
West Indies top-order in shambles! Deepak Chahar with his movement off the pitch is again troubling Windies batters. He first removed Brandon King as he edged one to Surykumar Yadav at slip on the third ball of the over. Then on the last delivery, Shamarh Brooks sliced one straight to Shreyas Iyer at point.
WI: 25/3 in 5 overs
India have got the breakthrough in the fourth over, Mohammed Siraj with the wicket. A wobble-seamed delivery that nips back and hits Shai Hope’s pad. The batter was doubtful about the height but after consultation with hi partner they decided not to review. The replays later showed that it would have missed the stumps.
WI: 19/1 in 3.2 Overs
It has been a decent star for India in the second innings. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj bowled two decent overs. Chahar could have got a wicket on his third delivery of the match. Brandon King tried to go over the infield, however, mistimes his shot fell in between mid-off and mid-on.
WI: 9/0 in 2 Overs
Alright, West Indies need 266 runs from 300 balls, Shai Hope and Brandon King have come out to bat for West Indies. From the outside, it looks like a simple chase but it is going to be anything but that, especially the way WI’s top oreder have batted. Deepak Chahar to bowl the first over.
Jason Holder clans up Mohammed Siraj off the last ball of the innings to complete a four-wicket haul. West Indies bowled out India for 265 after half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.
Windies need 266 to win.
Washington Sundar falls for 33, Jason Holder bags his 3rd wicket in the game. 2 balls to go in this innings
250 comes up for India but Kuldeep Yadav falls off Jason Holder’s short ball. The batter looks to pull but ends up edging to Shai Hope. IND: 250/8 after 47.4 overs.
WICKET! Slower bouncer from Holder and Chahar tries to pull over keeper’s head but holes it up. Shai Hope takes the catch and India lose another wicket. IND: 240/7 after 45.4 overs.
Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar are playing superbly under pressure as they bring up a fifty-plus stand for the seventh wicket. IND: 235/6 after 45 overs.
The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will conclude on February 11 with the last One Day International scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India and West Indies will be featuring in a dead-rubber on Friday as the Men in Blue have already clinched the series by 2-0.
Live Score, India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Online Streaming Updates:
India kickstarted the tour with a six-wicket win in the first One Day International. They cruised to another in the second game by 44 runs. It was again the bowlers who took the team home. West Indies will be hoping to salvage some pride by giving a tough fight in the third One Day International and losing by 1-2.
When will the 3rd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) start?
The last One Day International between the two sides will be played at 01:30 pm IST on February 11, Friday.
Where will the 3rd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?
The high-profile match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the 3rd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?
The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?
India vs West Indies match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?
India vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here