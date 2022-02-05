India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Men in Blue will begin their home session in 2022 with a three-match series ODI against West Indies. The first One Day International between the two sides will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India will be hoping for redemption under the leadership of new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma. The team suffered a brutal loss in their last ODI series against South Africa. The 0-3 loss raised a lot of questions on the Indian side and thus they will have a point to the ODI series against West Indies.

West Indies, on the other hand, aren’t enjoying a good ride in the 50-over format. They lost five from their last six One Day Internationals. Indies’ most recent ODI series saw them losing to Ireland by 1-2. The team needs to bag some victories to ensure their qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

>When will the 1st ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The first ODI of the three-match series will kickstart played at 01:30 AM IST on February 6, Sunday.

>Where will the 1st ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

>What time will the 1st ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on Star Sports Network in West Indies.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WI 1st ODI, India probable playing XI against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur

IND vs WI 1st ODI, West Indies probable playing XI against India: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c)

