India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will conclude on February 11 with the last One Day International scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India and West Indies will be featuring in a dead-rubber on Friday as the Men in Blue have already clinched the series by 2-0.

India kickstarted the tour with a six-wicket win in the first One Day International. They cruised to another in the second game by 44 runs. It was again the bowlers who took the team home. Batting first, the host could score only 237 runs with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 64 runs.

Chasing the total, West Indies failed to make a mark as the Indian bowlers caused carnage on the field. Prasidh Krishna was the standout player as he picked four wickets to play a vital role in restricting the opposition to 193.

West Indies will be hoping to salvage some pride by giving a tough fight in the third One Day International and losing by 1-2.

>When will the 3rd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The last One Day International between the two sides will be played at 01:30 pm IST on February 11, Friday.

>Where will the 3rd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

>What time will the 3rd ODI match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI, India probable playing XI against West Indies: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs WI 3rd ODI, West Indies probable playing XI against India: Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard (C)

