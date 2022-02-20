India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India will aim for another clean sweep against the West Indies as they will take on Kieron Pollard’s side in the last T20 International of the three-match series. After a 3-0 victory in the One Day Internationals, India cruised to victory in the first two T20 Internationals by six wickets and eight runs.

It was another complete performance by the Men in Blue in the second T20I as they became only the second team to record 100 T20I wins after Pakistan. India posted a huge total of 186 with Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Venkatesh Iyer playing some good brand of cricket.

In the second innings, the Indian bowlers were also hammered all over the park by Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran. West Indies came really close to the win but a class death over bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar saved the game for the hosts.

Advertisement

The men from Caribbean will need to display teamwork on Sunday to at least register one white-ball victory against India during the tour.

>When will the 3rd T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The third T20 International between the two sides will be played at 07:00 pm IST on February 20, Sunday.

>Where will the 3rd T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The encounter will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

>What time will the 3rd T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 07:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

>How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

>IND vs WI 3rd T20I, India probable playing XI against West Indies: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

>IND vs WI 3rd T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against India: Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here