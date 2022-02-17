IND vs WI, 1st T20I, Talking Points: Bishnoi's Remarkable Debut to Suryakumar's Finishing Touch

The West Indies seemed to be making a comeback after a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs as the shortest format is their field of expertise. However, the two-time world champions were outclassed by the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Wednesday defeated West Indies in the first T20I in Kolkata by 6 wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India restricted West Indies to 157 for seven and then overhauled the target with seven balls to spare, scoring 162 for 4 in 18.5 overs.

Though India’s performance wasn’t clinical, they managed to edge past the tourists in the opening encounter. Let’s have a look at the five talking points of the game.

>Ravi Bishnoi’s dream debut: He became the first player of the India U-19 batch of 2020 to play with senior men. Making his T20I debut at the age of 21, Bishnoi impressed with rapid turns. Though he conceded a few extras in his opening over, the next one was a nightmare for the Windies. He removed Roston Chase and Rovman Powell in the same over and ended his spell with the figures of 2 for 14 – third-best by an Indian spinner on T20I debut.

>Nicholas Pooran’s blistering fifty: The Windies wicketkeeper-batter had luck on his side when he walked out to bat against India at the Eden Gardens. At a score of 8, he was caught by debutant Rabi Bishnoi but to everyone’s surprise, he survived as the Indian leggie had stepped on the boundary cushion while tracking back. Making the most of the opportunity, Pooran went on to smash his 9th T20I fifty and ended up scoring 61 off 43 balls, with the help of 4 boundaries and 5 sixes.

>Rohit Sharma provides a flying start: The Indian skipper looked in a great space when he walked out to bat with Ishan Kishan. He carried his exceptional form and provided a rollicking start to India in the chase of 158. He smashed two boundaries and as many sixes to Odean Smith, to bring up the fifty-run opening stand. Rohit was batting on 40 when he tried hitting Roston Chase for a big shot and was caught by Smith at the boundary line. His innings came to end after a 64-run opening partnership with Ishan Kishan.

>Roston Chase’s economic spell: Chase was to the West Indies what Bishnoi was to India – consistent, economic, causing some serious damage to the opposition. The all-rounder came in as a replacement to Jason Holder and did an exceptional job. Chase provided the opening breakthrough to the West Indies while defending 157 runs. He bagged the wickets of Rohit Sharma (40) and Ishan Kishan (35) to slow down the Indian ship following a terrific start.

>Finishing touch by Suryakumar Yadav: Whenever the team wants someone to hold the fort down the batting order, it’s just one man who does the job with a calm head – Suryakumar Yadav. After the top 3 were back in the dugout, the right-hand batter took the onus and made sure he ends the game. He batted for three overs (18 balls), smashed five boundaries and a six, and returned unbeaten on 34 as India defeated Windies by 6 wickets. After the game, he had clear thoughts in his mind– “I’m comfortable to bat at any position."

