IND vs WI, 3rd T20I Talking Points: Venky's All-round Display And Avesh's Forgettable Debut

India on Sunday affected a 3-0 whitewash on West Indies with a 17-run victory in the final game of the T20I series in Kolkata. It turned out to be a nail-biting affair as the visitors put up a brilliant fight with the bat, smashing a total of 19 boundaries and six sixes while chasing 185. Nicholas Pooran smashed his third consecutive fifty in this series but a tight spell from Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur in the last two overs snatched the win away from Windies.

As the series concludes with India registering the 9th consecutive win in T20Is, let’s have a look at the talking points of the final India vs West Indies T20I:

Advertisement

>Superman Suryakumar: Once again when the top-order perished early, Suryakumar rose to the occasion and punished the Windies till the end of the innings. The right-hand batter notched up his 4th fifty in the shortest format of the game. He ended up scoring 65 off just 31 balls including 7 massive sixes and a solitary boundary. He looked to end with an unbeaten 71 runs to his credit but was caught by Rovman Powell.

>ALSO READ | ‘Was Important to Stay Till the End’: Suryakumar On His Watch-winning Knock Against Windies in 3rd T20I

>All-round show of Venkatesh Iyer: The Indore cricketer showcased his all-round skills at the Eden Gardens. With the bat in hand, he stitched a formidable 91-run stand to guide India set a challenging 185-run target for the Windies. He played a magnificent knock of 35 runs off 19 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and a couple of maximums. With the ball in hand, he may have conceded some runs but also pocketed the priced wickets of Windies captain Kieron Pollard and former skipper Jason Holder.

>Harshal Patel’s brilliance in death overs: Almost every Indian bowler was taken to the cleaners in the final encounter at the Eden Gardens. But Patel stood out with his bowling in the penultimate over. With 31 required off the last 12 bowls, the right-arm bowler conceded just 8 and picked the wicket of Romario Shepherd who was hitting the ball hard at the moment. He left 23 runs for Shardul Thakur to defend which he did promisingly. As a result, India won the game by 17 runs, affecting a 3-0 whitewash over Windies.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | IND vs WI: ‘Pretty Much Got Everything We Wanted From This Series’-Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

>Pooran Power: What a series it has been for Nicholas Pooran. Three fifties from as many games, ending the tour as the highest scorer with 184 runs to his credit. The left-hand batter struggled a lot in the ODIs but once the format changed, Pooran shifted the gear and went all guns blazing in the T20Is. His team might have lost the series 3-0, he turned out to be the lone warrior to fight in every game, under all circumstances.

>A bitter pill to swallow for Avesh: It started off merrily for Avesh after receiving his debut cap from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But it was tough to see one of the superstars of IPL getting thrashed eft, right and centre. 4 overs, 42 runs, and no wickets – that’s what Avesh’s international debut looked like. But it’s a lesson to be learned. Not all cricketers get to a good start in their careers, after all.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here