India vs West Indies T20I series 2022: Complete Schedule, Squads - All You Need to Know

India vs West Indies 2022: Complete Schedule, Squads - All You Need to Know: The series comprises 5 T20Is, starting Friday in Trinidad

Team India will be determined to continue their prolific show in white-ball cricket as they are set to face West Indies in the first T20I on Friday. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Players will be eager to produce a good show against West Indies in order to seal their spot in the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India come into the series after securing a whitewash against West Indies in the ODI series.

The visitors are expected to make multiple changes to their playing eleven as big names like skipper Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar are set to return.

Kuldeep Yadav, who recovered from a hand injury, is expected to script a comeback to international circuit after a long hiatus. Kuldeep last featured in international match back in February during a T20I match against Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul was also expected to make a return to international cricket but the Bengaluru-born cricketer will reportedly miss the first match against West Indies. Rahul was recently tested positive for Covid-19. Though, his isolation period has ended but it is understood that Rahul has been advised to be rested for one more week.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be eager to forget their dismal show in the ODIs and script a comeback in the five-match T20I series.

The two teams had faced each other in the shortest format of the game last time back in February. And the Men in Blue had managed to win that encounter by 14 runs.

Here’s the T20I Schedule of India’s Tour of the West Indies

5-match T20I series:

July 29, Friday: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

August 01, Monday: 2nd T20I, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

August 02, Tuesday: 3rd T20I, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

August 06, Saturday: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

August 07, Sunday: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Squads:

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies squad for 5 T20Is: Pooran (C), Powell, Brooks, Drakes, Hetmyer, Holder, Akeal Hosein, Joseph, King, Mayers, McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario, Odean, Devon Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

