Live now

India vs Western Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Warm Up Match: India Lose Top Order Early

India vs Western Australia 1st warmup match Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of IND vs WACA 1st Warmup match from Perth. Also check the India vs Western Australia 1st warmup match scorecard.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 11:42 IST

Perth

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score,WACA Stadium Perth: With all the injuries, Team India’s preparations for T20 World Cup have taken a hit. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are already ruled out while India are fretting over fitness of Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Shami. While both will be missing the match, it will help India get some crucial practice in Australia. Read More

Oct 10, 2022 11:38 IST

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score:

India 54/3 after 8 overs. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are batting with India losing their top three—Rohit, Pant and Hooda.

Oct 10, 2022 11:33 IST

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score: Pant Gone.

India three down as Pant miscues the bowler and the cow corner completes a simple catch. In comes Hardik Pandya. IND 46/3(7)

Oct 10, 2022 11:25 IST

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score: Hooda Departs.

Deepak Hooda departs after quickfire 22. India are 28/2 in 5 overs. Jason Behrendorff picks up his second wicket.

Oct 10, 2022 11:22 IST

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score: Kohli, Ashwin, KL Rahul rested.

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

WA XI: D’Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Ilelly, Jason Behrendorff

Oct 10, 2022 11:19 IST

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score: Live Streaming Not Available.

Okay, folks. So, no live streaming for this match is available. What we can tell you for now is that India are 15/1 in 3 overs with Rohit out for 3 runs off Jason Behrendorff.

Oct 10, 2022 11:18 IST

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score: Pant and Rohit opened for India.

Oct 10, 2022 11:15 IST

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score:

India are 24/1 after Rohit Sharma was dismissed early. India had won the toss and opted to bat with Deepak Hooda coming in at three.

Oct 10, 2022 11:11 IST

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma is Gone.

India have opened with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant; skipper is gone and in comes Deepak Hooda at number three. The pitch is favouring the bowlers on this pacy pitch at WACA.

Oct 10, 2022 11:08 IST

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score: Kohli Signing a Few Autographs

Oct 10, 2022 11:07 IST

IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score: Welcome to WACA

Hello and welcome to the WACA, Perth which is playing the host between India and Western Australia for this first warmup match. India has won the toss and batting.

The match will be played at the WACA in Perth from 11 AM IST on Monday. The match will be live-streamed on WA’s official YouTube channel. Follow INDIA vs Western-Australia XI LIVE & T20 World Cup LIVE Updates with News 18 Cricketnext.

Conditions and challenges would be different in Australia. With that in mind, the Indian squad is doing everything possible and has arrived in Australia a week early to acclimate to the conditions.

First, the team is in Perth, where they will spend a week and play a couple of practice games against the Western Australia XI. The games will take place on October 10 and October 13, and they would each begin at 4 PM IST.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Net Bowlers: Umran Malik, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen

Western Australia Squad: To be announced

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here