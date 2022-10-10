The match will be played at the WACA in Perth from 11 AM IST on Monday. The match will be live-streamed on WA’s official YouTube channel. Follow INDIA vs Western-Australia XI LIVE & T20 World Cup LIVE Updates with News 18 Cricketnext.

Conditions and challenges would be different in Australia. With that in mind, the Indian squad is doing everything possible and has arrived in Australia a week early to acclimate to the conditions.

First, the team is in Perth, where they will spend a week and play a couple of practice games against the Western Australia XI. The games will take place on October 10 and October 13, and they would each begin at 4 PM IST.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Net Bowlers: Umran Malik, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen

Western Australia Squad: To be announced

