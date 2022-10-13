WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Astonishing Six During Practice Match Against Western Australia

Batting first, the visitors scored 156 runs in the first innings. Suryakumar Yadav ended up as the top run-getter with 52 runs, to his name from 35 balls. For Western Australia, Jason Behrendorff and Matthew Kelly were the picks of the bowlers with two wickets each.

In the second innings, the host came close to the total as Sam Fanning smacked a half-century. However, the seamer Arshdeep Singh displayed a brilliant bowling performance by picking three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also looked in good rhythm as they picked two wickets each.

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Astonishing Six During Practice Match Against Western Australia

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match India (IND) vs Western Australia XI (WAU-XI) start?

The game will be conducted on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up match India (IND) vs Western Australia XI (WAU-XI) be played?

The match will be played at the W.A.C.A Ground in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up match India (IND) vs Western Australia XI (WAU-XI) begin?

The match will begin at 11:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Western Australia XI (WAU-XI) match?

India vs Western Australia XI match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Western Australia XI (WAU-XI) match?

India vs Western Australia XI match is available to be streamed live on the Western Australia YouTube channel.

IND vs WAU-XI ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match, India probable playing XI against Western Australia XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel

IND vs WAU-XI ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match, Western Australia XI probable playing XI against India: D Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft(w), Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner(c), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here