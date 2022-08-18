India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: IND vs ZIM Head-to-Head Record And Venue Record of Harare Sports Club

Team India will travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match series in the 50-over format. The first ODI of the series is slated for Thursday, August 18 at the Harare Sports Club.

The side will be led by KL Rahul who is back in the side after a long hiatus due to his injury. Due to the severe workload, India will be resting their big players to preserve them for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup.

This will be a good opportunity for some fringe players to make a name for themselves. KL Rahul who will be an important cog of the Indian side for the Asia Cup will be looking to dust down the rust and regain his confidence on the pitch.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe side have enjoyed a period of significant success in international cricket. They outclassed Bangladesh in both the limited formats before being crowned as the regional T20 champions and also qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup. In the absence of skipper Craig Ervine, veteran Regis Chakabva will be bestowed with the captaincy responsibilities.

Zimbabwe would be eager to prove their mettle against a cricketing giant like India. Can the hosts create a major upset and start the series with a win? Only time will tell!

IND vs ZIM Head-to-Head:

The two sides have clashed in 63 ODI matches so far. Out of which, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious on 51 occasions whereas 10 games have gone in favor of Zimbabwe, while two fixtures ended in a tie.

IND vs ZIM previous game

The last time the two teams clashed in the 50-over format, India defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets on June 15, 2016.

Last five results:

India won by 10 wickets

India won by 8 wickets

India won by 9 wickets

India won by 83 runs

India won by 62 runs

Here is the venue record of Harare Sports Club (ODI):

Total games played: 165

Games won by teams batting first: 78

Games won by teams batting second: 84

No Results: 3

Highest total posted here: 360/5 by Australia vs Zimbabwe

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 35/10 by Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka

Highest total chased here: 328/3 by South Africa vs Australia

