India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Toss Report: India Opt to Bowl in Harare; Deepak Chahar Misses out

Aiming at the third consecutive ODI series win overseas, Team India is squaring off against Zimbabwe in the second match of the series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The visitors already lead the 3-match series 1-0 following their rollicking 10-wicket win in the opener on Thursday at the same venue.

On Saturday, India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl. Speaking about the changes made to the playing XI for the game, he said fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been replaced by all-rounder Shardul Thakur. The former returned to action after a 6-month-long injury lay and registered his career-best ODI bowling figures – 3/27 in 7 overs – in his comeback game.

“We will bowl first. Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface, and obviously bowling first there’s something in the wicket, hopefully we get early wickets. I would have taken 180-190 at the start, we bowled really well and there was no dropped catch or missed chance, just that they (Evans and Ngarava) batted really well after the ball got old. Just one change - Deepak Chahar misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in," said KL Rahul after winning the toss.

Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva said that the hosts will take the field with two changes.

“Looks a good wicket and we will try to put a good score on the board. The boys are very much aware of that and the process we are going through. We will come out and give our best effort. The top order has to see off the new ball and set it up for the middle order. Two changes for us - Kaitano and Chivanga come in," said Zimbabwe captain Chakabva.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

