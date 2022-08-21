India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Cricket: How to Watch IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Coverage on TV And Online

Live Streaming Details IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: With their five-wicket win on Saturday, the Indian cricket team won the three-match series against Zimbabwe with a game remaining. The results was on expected lines but the manner in which Zimbabwe batters have surrendered to India was nothing less than disappointing.

A lot was expected from the Regis Chikabva-led side which had completed a 3-0 clean sweep of Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series earlier this month. However, batting failures have led them down. They’ve failed to touch a total of 200 in either of the two matches and India have made short work of the targets - winning the series opener by 10 wickets and then chasing down 162 in just 25.4 overs.

India might give chance to players who have not yet gotten a game so far on the short tour. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan and even Shahbaz Ahmed could feature in the eleven as the tourists target a series sweep on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe, here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on August 22, Monday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan/Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill/Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel/Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj/Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain & wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi

