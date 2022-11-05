India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Even after being top of Group 2 in the ICC T20 World Cup, Team India’s place in the semi-final is all but secure. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be up against Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 encounter on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Team India must win the encounter in order to seal their berth in the semi-finals of the coveted tournament.

India cannot risk losing the match as it would complicate their qualification and put them on the verge of being eliminated. Talisman Virat Kohli and the rest of the side displayed quality performances to secure massive wins against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. Their lone setback came at the hands of the South Africans. The task for Rohit and his men is quite simple: win and advance to the semifinals.

But it will be easier said than done as Zimbabwe have proved in this tournament that they are no pushovers. The African nation trounced Pakistan and jeopardized their World Cup campaign. Craig Ervine and his men might not make it to the next stage but a spirited performance can clearly put India under pressure.

Will India make it to the all-important semi-finals, or will Zimbabwe derail the plans of the inaugural T20 champions? We will find out on Sunday!

Ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe; here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup match?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match?

India vs ZimbabweT20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Zimbabwe Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe

