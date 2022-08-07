India W vs Australia W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CWG 2022 IND-W vs AUS-W Final Live Coverage

India Women will lock horns with Australia Women in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final on Sunday (August 7) at the Edgbaston cricket ground. The Women in Blue will eye for a historic gold medal n their first-ever outing at the Commonwealth Games.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDALS TALLY

Both Australia and India paved their path to finals after their respective close clashes in the semis. India had beaten England in the semifinal by 4 runs while Australia defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second semis clash.

Australia’s chase was stretched to the final over, while India too had to wait till the last ball to stamp their entry into the CWG 2022 final.

Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana’s powerful knock of 61 off 32 balls and Sneh Rana’s tight bowling helped the Indian women’s cricket team make history and confirm a medal. In 165-run chase, England looked promising at the beginning but the Indian bowlers dominated the later half of the innings and clinched a thrilling 4-run win over England.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022: ‘Will Remember Rana’s Amazing Performance for Long Time’-Mandhana

Australia have also had a phenomenal outing in the Games as they have remained unbeaten. Their depth in batting and strong bowling attack would wish to win over India in the finals as well. Thus, the Australian Women would look forward to continue their winning momentum.

Ahead of Saturday’s fourth T20I match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date CWG final match between India Women (IND -W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) will be played?

Advertisement

The CWG final match between India Women (IND -W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) will take place on August 7, Sunday.

Where will the CWG final match between India Women (IND -W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) be played?

The CWG final match between India Women (IND -W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the CWG final match between India Women (IND -W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) begin?

Advertisement

The CWG final match between India Women (IND -W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

ALSO CHECK: IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction for CWG 2022 Final: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

Which TV channels will broadcast CWG final match between India Women (IND -W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) ?

CWG final match between India Women (IND -W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the CWG final match between India Women (IND -W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) ?

The CWG 2022 Final match between India Women and Australia Women will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghana Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here