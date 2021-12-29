'India Will Be Bowled Out': Ex-India Opener's Bold Prediction Ahead of 'Exciting' Day 4

Ahead of the fourth day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test, former cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a sceptical prediction about India’s batting. After posting 327 in the first innings, the visitors bundled out South Africa for 197. With 9 wickets in hand and 146-run lead in the second innings, Virat Kohli & Co would look to set a 300-plus target so that the bowlers can dominate on the final.

But Aakash Chopra feels that India won’t be able to exercise the option to declare the innings. In his latest YouTube video, the former cricketer said the game is progressing very fast and the tourists may get bowled out on the penultimate day.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ‘Unleash Him Straight in South Africa’: Shastri Explains How He Planned Star IND Pacer’s Test Debut in 2018

“I feel India will be all out. The match is running very fast. India will get bowled out on Day 4 and there will be excitement in the match," Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

“I feel there will definitely be two partnerships of 50 or more runs. There are a lot of chances of wickets falling with the new ball, you have already lost Mayank. But I am still seeing two half-century partnerships from here, there is hope," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further predicted that South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who pocketed three wickets in the first innings, will perform even better in on Wednesday.

“I feel Rabada will take four or more wickets. He might bowl four no-balls as well but four or more wickets for Kagiso Rabada.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly Under Strict Observation, Hospital to Issue Latest Update at 1 PM

“I feel South Africa will also lose at least one wicket by the time the day finishes. But one thing will be the lead you will have because at the moment you have a lead of 146 but how far should India go?"

India will look to go with all guns blazing on the fourth day. At the same time, they will also hope the weather won’t affect the game on the remaining days.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here