'India Will Be One of The Favourites, No Doubt'- Jacques Kallis Asserts India's Chances of Winning T20 World Cup

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis has backed Indian team saying that India are one of the favourites for T20 World Cup despite their disappointing loss at Asia Cup 2022 and then further loss to Australia in first T20I in the three-match series.

India are World’s No.1-ranked team in ICC men’s T20I rankings but that hasn’t been reflected so far in recent times. The much awaited T20 World Cup is just around the corner and the series against Australia and South Africa are quite crucial for India. India’s batting has still shown some courage on the pitch but bowling part has brought in disappointments.

However, Kallis has put his confidence in Indian team as he believes India can win T20 World Cup with fine performances and also some luck.

“India has played some very good T20 cricket and they will be one of the favourites, no doubt, but there is a bit of luck in the World Cup. I think India does have a team to be the favourite. They are a good sort. In the World Cup, you need luck to go your way and you need to play big moments. Certainly, they do have a chance to win it," said Kallis.

Kallis also highlighted about the role of spinners in the T20 World Cup as he said that every team would have periods and games where spinners or seamers would dominate.

As far as India’s spinning department is concerned, India have gone ahead with three spinners for the World Cup. Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin and Axar Patel will be leading the spin attack while young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been added as a stand-by player.

“I think every team will have periods and games where spinners or seamers will dominate," mentioned Kallis.

India will be seen in action at the T20 World Cup on October 23 when they will take on arch rivals Pakistan. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan had defeated India by 10-wickets and this time around, India will look forward to reverse that result and march ahead to qualify for the knock out stage and eventually reach the finals.

