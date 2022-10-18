'India Will Not Travel to Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 to Take Place at a Neutral Venue': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday confirmed that Team India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), stated that the tournament will be conducted at a neutral venue next year.

As reported by news agency ANI, Shah cited that it depends upon the Indian government if it allows the national cricket team to Pakistan for the subcontinental cricketing tournament.

“We’ll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It’s the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Shah’s statement comes after the conclusion of the board’s 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Tuesday, which also saw Roger Binny succeeding former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly as the 36th BCCI President.

Earlier, a Cricbuzz report stated that the Indian cricket board has kept its options open to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan. However, the final call will only be taken following clearance from the Government of India.

Meanwhile, the General Body also approved to conduct of the Women’s Indian Premier League. Last week, news agency PTI had reported that the tournament will feature a total of 5 teams and commence in March 2023 before the start of the men’s IPL.

The Women’s IPL will feature 20 league games with teams to play each other twice. The table toppers will get a direct entry into the final, while the second and third-place teams will battle out in the Eliminator. Each team can have no more than five overseas cricketers in the playing eleven.

As far as the sale of teams is concerned, it may take place zone-wise with the board shortlisting two cities for each zone: Dharamsala/Jammu (North zone), Pune/Rajkot (West), Indore/Nagpur/Raipur (Central), Ranchi/Cuttack (East), Kochi/Vizag (South) and Guwahati (North-East); the agency had reported.

