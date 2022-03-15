India Women Squad against England Women: Probable XIs For 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, Match 15

Mithali Raj-led Team India will cross swords with Heather Knight’s England in the 15th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on Wednesday. The match between 2017 WWC finalists will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The Women in Blue are enjoying a mixed campaign in the prestigious event thus far. They started the tournament with a 107 runs win over Pakistan and in their very next match were humbled by New Zealand by 62 runs. In their most recent clash, they humiliated an in-form West Indies unit by 155 runs.

The Heather Knight-led outfit, meanwhile, is going through a horrific form. They have been battered by Australia, West Indies and South Africa in their first three games and will come into this game with the hope to record their first win in the competition.

A loss in this game will further dampen England’s chances to defend their title.

England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W) probable playing XIs:

England Women Predicted Starting line-up: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

India Women Predicted Starting line-up: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women vs India Women World Cup squads:

A look at India Women’s squad for 2022 WC: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar

A look at England Women’s squad for 2022 WC: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named two travelling reserves – Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

