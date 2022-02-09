India Women Squad Against New Zealand Women: Probable XIs for One-off T20I Match

>India Women Squad, New Zealand Women Squad, Probable Playing 11 for NZ-W vs IND-W Match: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India on Wednesday will square off against Sophie Devine’s New Zealand in the one-off T20I match at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

After the conclusion of the solitary T20I, Women in Blue will shift their focus to the one-dayers to finetune their preparations for the 2022 fifty overs World Cup, starting from March 4.

The Mithali Raj-led side finished as runner-up during the 2017 edition of the tournament after a heartbreaking loss to England in the final and will look to go all the way this time around.

Coming into this series, Harmanpreet will look to carry her form from the Women’s Big Bash League, where she was awarded Player of the Tournament for her brilliant display. She scored 406 runs in WBBL in 13 games.

Harman had a forgettable outing for India in the shorter format of the game last year as she managed just 121 runs in six games.

Other than Harman, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will also have to shoulder the responsibility of senior players for India to do well in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the opposition batting line-up is headlined by their skipper Sophie Devine. The veteran pro-Suzie Bates is also part of the side.

>New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IND-W) Possible playing XIs:

>New Zealand Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen

>India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam YadavIndia vs New Zealand World Cup squads:

>New Zealand Women vs India Women full squads:

>New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin(w), Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay

>India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur

