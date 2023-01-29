Home / News / Cricketnext / Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final: India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl
Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final: India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

India Women U19 vs England Women U19 T20 World Cup final Live Score Updates IND U19 vs ENG U19 Finals LIVE, ICC U-19, Women’s Cricket World Cup, News about India, England and T20, at news18.com

INDW vs ENGW ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Live Updates (Photo: BCCI Women / Twitter)

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 16:58 IST

Potchefstroom

All eyes will be on Shafali Verma & his young Team India when it takes on Grace Scrivens' England in the final of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom. The Girls in Blue had a terrific run in the Super Six stage, winning 3 out of their four matches and finishing on the top of the table.

Jan 29, 2023 16:58 IST

IND-W U-19 vs ENG-W U-19 Live: Weather report

There is a slight chance of a drizzle but that doesn’t look serious. Let’s hope for an uninterrupted game

Jan 29, 2023 16:56 IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: England Playing XI

Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker.

Jan 29, 2023 16:55 IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: India playing XI

Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav.

Jan 29, 2023 16:55 IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: India win toss

India won the toss, opted to bowl against England

Jan 29, 2023 16:50 IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: Shweta Sehrawat top-scorer

India Shweta Sehrawat has been having a great time in the tournament. She’s currently the leading scorer of the tournament with 292 runs from 6 games, averaging 146.

Jan 29, 2023 16:37 IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: Results of the semi-finals

India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets

England beat Australia by 3 runs

Jan 29, 2023 16:35 IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: England's journey so far

England beat Zimbabwe by 174 runs

England beat Pakistan by 53 runs

England beat Rwanda by 138 runs

England beat Ireland by 121 runs

England beat West Indies by 95 runs

 

Jan 29, 2023 16:28 IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: India's journey in Super Six

India lost to Australia by 7 wickets

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

 

Jan 29, 2023 16:19 IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: India's journey in Group Stage

India beat South Africa by 7 wickets

India beat UAE by 122 runs

India beat Scotland by 83 runs

Jan 29, 2023 16:08 IST

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live: England Under-19 women squad

Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Emma Marlow, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Lizzie Scott.

Jan 29, 2023 16:07 IST

IND-W U-19 vs ENG-W U-19: India Under-19 squad

Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala

Jan 29, 2023 16:02 IST

IND vs ENG ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Hello and welcome to the live blog of ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Final game between India and England.

They lost only to Australia who were later knocked out by the English girls in the semi-finals.

Team India outclassed New Zealand in the semi-finals to storm into the finals. India’s decision to take the field bore immediate fruit as Mannat and Sadhu got rid of the New Zealand openers within the first three overs. Coming in at 5/2, Kiwi keeper Izzy Gaze (26 from 22) responded with a counter-attack, which got New Zealand’s innings going.

Just when the White Ferns seemed like they were getting back in the game, India’s hero from the last game, Parshavi Chopra dismissed Gaze. Under Chopra’s lead, India spinners tied down the batting side in the middle overs. Georgia Plimmer (35 from 31) held her own till the 17th over, but after her dismissal, New Zealand could merely get to 107/9.

On the other hand, England defeated Australia in a close finish to set an encounter with India in the finals. With their powerful batting line-up having faltered in posting 99 all out and leaving Australia exactly 100 runs at under a run a ball to win, an intense effort in the field and with the ball somehow defended that modest target.

Player of the match Hannah Baker led the charge, the leg-spinner’s beguiling spell netting her figures of 3/10 off four overs, with skipper Grace Scrivens supporting her with figures of 2/8 off 3.4 overs and getting the last wicket to fall by trapping Maggie Clark in front for a duck.

The low run rate in the chase and Amy Smith’s run-a-ball 26 (three fours) kept Australia in the game, but once Smith holed out to long-off off Josie Groves’ bowling with the score on 77, England had all but set a date with India in Sunday’s final.

(With PTI Inputs)

