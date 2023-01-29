Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Final: India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 16:58 IST
Potchefstroom
Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Final: All eyes will be on Shafali Verma & his young Team India when it takes on Grace Scrivens’ England in the final of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom. The Girls in Blue had a terrific run in the Super Six stage, winning 3 out of their four matches and finishing on the top of the table. Read More
There is a slight chance of a drizzle but that doesn’t look serious. Let’s hope for an uninterrupted game
India won the toss, opted to bowl against England
India Shweta Sehrawat has been having a great time in the tournament. She’s currently the leading scorer of the tournament with 292 runs from 6 games, averaging 146.
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
England beat Australia by 3 runs
England beat Zimbabwe by 174 runs
England beat Pakistan by 53 runs
England beat Rwanda by 138 runs
England beat Ireland by 121 runs
England beat West Indies by 95 runs
India lost to Australia by 7 wickets
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
India beat UAE by 122 runs
India beat Scotland by 83 runs
Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Emma Marlow, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Lizzie Scott.
Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala
Hello and welcome to the live blog of ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Final game between India and England.
Team India outclassed New Zealand in the semi-finals to storm into the finals. India’s decision to take the field bore immediate fruit as Mannat and Sadhu got rid of the New Zealand openers within the first three overs. Coming in at 5/2, Kiwi keeper Izzy Gaze (26 from 22) responded with a counter-attack, which got New Zealand’s innings going.
Just when the White Ferns seemed like they were getting back in the game, India’s hero from the last game, Parshavi Chopra dismissed Gaze. Under Chopra’s lead, India spinners tied down the batting side in the middle overs. Georgia Plimmer (35 from 31) held her own till the 17th over, but after her dismissal, New Zealand could merely get to 107/9.
On the other hand, England defeated Australia in a close finish to set an encounter with India in the finals. With their powerful batting line-up having faltered in posting 99 all out and leaving Australia exactly 100 runs at under a run a ball to win, an intense effort in the field and with the ball somehow defended that modest target.
Player of the match Hannah Baker led the charge, the leg-spinner’s beguiling spell netting her figures of 3/10 off four overs, with skipper Grace Scrivens supporting her with figures of 2/8 off 3.4 overs and getting the last wicket to fall by trapping Maggie Clark in front for a duck.
The low run rate in the chase and Amy Smith’s run-a-ball 26 (three fours) kept Australia in the game, but once Smith holed out to long-off off Josie Groves’ bowling with the score on 77, England had all but set a date with India in Sunday’s final.
