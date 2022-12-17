INDW vs AUSW, 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Deepti Sharma Removes Ashleigh Gardner to Break 94-run Stand

Edited By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 20:14 IST
Mumbai, India
India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: It’s going to be a do-or-die clash for the Indian women’s team when they take on Australia in the fourth T20I of the 5-match series on Saturday in Mumbai. After levelling the series 1-1 in Navi Mumbai, the hosts couldn’t replicate the results at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. Read More
Deepti Sharma removes Ashleigh Gardner and the 94-run stand is broken. Tossed up, slower and wider; Gardner goes for the lofted drive but only to hole out to Harleen Deol. Ash Gardner departs for 42
AUSW: 140/3 after 16.4 overs
Ellyse Perry gets half-century off just 32 balls - her 6th in T20Is, 3rd against India. Takes a single to reach the milestone. She has smashed 2 sixes and 6 boundaries so far.
AUS: 127/2 after 15.2 overs
Shafali Verma concedes 11 runs in her 2nd over and Australia are certainly in the driver’s seat. 5 more overs to go;
AUSW: 122/2 after 15 overs.
Shafali returns to bowl her second over and gets welcomed by Perry with a boundary. The Aussie moves to 44.
AUS: 115/2 after 14.1 overs.
Another promising hit from Perry and Indian bowlers have no answers to her assault, especially the spinners. The Aussie all-rounder is just 11 runs away from her fifty.
AUSW: 111/2 after 14 overs.
Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner bring up a fifty stand for the third wicket and that also brings up 100 runs on the board for Australia.
AUSW: 100/2 after 13 overs
Another expensive over from Renuka Singh. A couple of boundaries from Perry and one from Gardner, adding 13 runs to the board.
AUSW: 86/2 after 12 overs.
Devika Vaidya manages to put a break on Australia’s scoring rate with an over without boundaries. Just 3 runs off it.
AUSW: 73/2 after 11 overs.
Devika Vaidya to Gardner - SIX!!! Absolutely hammered. Tossed up delivery, Gardner shimmies down the track and lofts it over the bowler’s head for a maximum.
AUSW: 87/2 after 8.4 overs.
Perry comes and goes down the line to smash a six on the very first ball. She gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it so well over long-on.
AUSW: 52/2 after 7 overs
Radha Yadav bowls a flighted delivery and cleans up Tahil McGrath. The Aussie batter went too far to play the sweep and failed to connect completely; gets beaten behind her legs
AUSW: 46/2 after 6.5 overs
Healy tried playing with the pain but it seems unbearable. She limps off the field, retiring hurt for 30… could be a major setback for the Aussies
AUSW: 42/1 after 6 overs.
Australia captain Alyssa Healy pulls a flatter delivery from Deepti Sharma to get a boundary and seems to have hurt herself. She is limping in the middle and the physio rushes in to see her. She isn’t looking good at all.
AUSW: 42/1 after 5.5 overs
Anjali to Healy - 4. Short ball, down the leg, moreover a poor delivery. Healy pulls it with authority behind square and gets an easy boundary.
AUSW: 34/1 after 4.2 overs.
Deepti Sharma provides the opening breakthrough and Beth Mooney walks back. The Aussie opener shimmies down the track and Deepti spots it and changes her length. Mooney fetches the widish delivery and holes it out to Shafali Verma near mid-on.
AUSW: 24/1 after 3.3 overs
Renuka bounces back immediately after an expensive first over. Just 4 runs in her second,
AUSW: 23/0 after 3 overs.
Anjali to Healy - 4, 0, 4. The Aussie skipper is hurting the Indian bowlers with a couple of boundaries every over. After Renuka, Anjali Sarvani faces the heat and it turns out to be another expensive over from India.
AUSW: 19/0 after 2 overs
And that’s a terrific start for the Aussies. Skipper Alyssa Healy goes off the mark with a boundary and follows it up with another one. Great first over for the visitors.
AUSW: 10/0 after 1 over
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney walk out to bat. Renuka Singh opens India’s attack.
“We would have wanted to bowl but batting first has worked. Our bowling unit absorbed the pressure and took wickets throughout the innings, hopefully we can do that tonight. We have identified little areas we can fix in the field. Holding our catches and stopping the runs on this really long square. Heather Graham comes in for Nicola Carey," said Alyssa Healy at toss.
“We would have wanted to bowl but batting first has worked. Our bowling unit absorbed the pressure and took wickets throughout the innings, hopefully we can do that tonight. We have identified little areas we can fix in the field. Holding our catches and stopping the runs on this really long square. Heather Graham comes in for Nicola Carey," said Alyssa Healy at toss.
We are going to bowl first. In the night games, it is good to chase and we want to keep doing the same things. We have discussed that in the team meeting and will look to improve. Whoever is in the middle has to take responsibility, we have the six-hitting ability.
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh.
With Australia leading the series 2-1, India has no other option than winning the fourth face-off in Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur & Co need to bounce back if they want to keep the series alive.
India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Australia in Mumbai
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia
Hello and welcome to the live blog of 4th T20I between India women vs Australia women at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai
Australia once again showcased the firepower in their batting with Ellyse Perry top-scoring with a 47-ball 75 and Grace Harris playing a quick cameo 41 run in just 18 balls. The Aussies posted a tricky total of 172 runs and defended it superbly. Darcie Brown, who conceded 9 wides in her opening over, was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2 for 19 in 4 overs. Ashleigh Gardner also scalped two wickets while Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey picked up a wicket apiece.
In the series till now, the visitors have been aggressive and dominating in various departments, leading to them taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Shafali revealed that she enjoys squaring off against Australia as they often make her feel like she is playing against a men’s team.
“When I play against Australia, it feels like I’m playing against men, because their game is like that. If they see a small mistake that you are making, they will take advantage of it. So we have to be on top of our game against them,” said Shafali ahead of the fourth T20I.
The 18-year-old has already played 13 T20Is against Australia, and has scored 283 runs, at an average of 21.76, with her first fifty against them coming in a 21-run loss in the third T20I on Wednesday. In that match, Shafali hit 52 and shared a 73-run stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here