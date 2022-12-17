INDW vs AUSW, 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Deepti Sharma Removes Ashleigh Gardner to Break 94-run Stand

Despite an improved bowling performance and a fifty from Shafali Verma, India failed to cross the finish line and lost the third T20I by 21 runs. Australia went up 2-1 in the series and India desperately look to bounce back if they want to keep the series alive.

Australia once again showcased the firepower in their batting with Ellyse Perry top-scoring with a 47-ball 75 and Grace Harris playing a quick cameo 41 run in just 18 balls. The Aussies posted a tricky total of 172 runs and defended it superbly. Darcie Brown, who conceded 9 wides in her opening over, was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2 for 19 in 4 overs. Ashleigh Gardner also scalped two wickets while Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey picked up a wicket apiece.

In the series till now, the visitors have been aggressive and dominating in various departments, leading to them taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Shafali revealed that she enjoys squaring off against Australia as they often make her feel like she is playing against a men’s team.

“When I play against Australia, it feels like I’m playing against men, because their game is like that. If they see a small mistake that you are making, they will take advantage of it. So we have to be on top of our game against them,” said Shafali ahead of the fourth T20I.

The 18-year-old has already played 13 T20Is against Australia, and has scored 283 runs, at an average of 21.76, with her first fifty against them coming in a 21-run loss in the third T20I on Wednesday. In that match, Shafali hit 52 and shared a 73-run stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

