India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Australia Women side clinched the first T20I of the series with relative ease. They won with nine wickets to spare as Beth Mooney scored a scrumptious knock of 89 runs from 57 balls. Mooney’s exploits with the bat helped her land the Player of the Match award. This Australian side are running high on confidence after a stellar victory.

The Indian team put up a competitive total of 172 in the first innings of the game, but the bowlers were no match for Alyssa Healy and Co. Anjali Sarvani made her Indian debut with this match. The 25-year-old left-arm pacer gave 27 runs in four over without picking up a wicket in her first international game for India.

The two teams had battled it out in a T20I series last year. Australia defeated a touring Indian team 2-0 on that occasion. The second T20I between these sides will take place on December 11 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

When will the 2nd T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) start?

The game will be conducted on December 11, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai

What time will the 2nd T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) begin?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) match?

India Women vs Australia Women match will be televised at Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) match?

India Women vs Australia Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Australia Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

