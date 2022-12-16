India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 4th T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian women team will lock horns with the Australian side on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are trailing the five match T20I series after losing their last match against the Aussies.

The Indian team succumbed to a disappointing nine wicket loss as Beth Mooney stole the show with an exhilarating innings. India showed great determination and defeated the Australian women in an entertaining second T20 game. The match went into a super over and Smriti Mandhana pulled them over the line with her exploits.

Ellyse Perry had a wonderful performance with bat and ball in the third T20, helping the Australians clinch the game by 21 runs. The Indian side will have to pull off another stellar victory to keep their hopes of clinching this series alive.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: 2023 ODI WC on a Slippery Wicket, Could Move Out of India

Ahead of the match between India Women and Australia Women; here is all that you need to know

When will the 4th T20I match India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women(AUSW) be played?

The game will be played on December 17, Saturday.

Where will the 4th T20I match India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women (AUSW) be played?

The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai

What time will the 4th T20I match India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women(AUSW) begin?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women (AUSW) match?

Advertisement

The India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women (AUSW) will be televised at Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women (AUSW) match?

The India Women (INDW) vs Australia Women (AUSW) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

India Women vs Australia Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here