India Women vs Australia Women 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W, 1st T20I Coverage on TV And Online

Australia Women’s tour of India kick starts on Friday with the first T20 International of the five-match series scheduled at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The two teams last locked horns in a T20I series last year. Australia were the winners as they defeated touring India by 2-0.

India will be in high spirits as they are coming after winning the Asia Cup 2022. The team was brilliant throughout the tournament and defeated Sri Lanka in the final clash. Playing under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India will walk into the series as favorites.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

On the other hand, Australia Women’s last outing came during the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August. They won the gold medal after defeating India Women in the final by nine runs. Meg Lanning is giving the tour a miss. Thus, Alyssa Healy will be leading the side.

When will the 1st T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) be held?

The game will be conducted on December 09, Friday.

Where will the 1st T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai

What time will the 1st T20I match India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) begin?

The match will begin at 02:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) match?

India Women vs Australia Women match will be televised at Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Australia Women (AU-W) match?

India Women vs Australia Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India Women probable playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya

Australia Women probable playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here