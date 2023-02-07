India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-up Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian women team will face Bangladesh women in a T20I warm-up match on February 8, at Stellenbosch University Ground. The Indian side came awfully close to lifting the prestigious trophy last time, losing out to Australia in the final game. They would be hoping to go one step further this time around in South Africa. They managed a dominant performance in their last T20I Tri-series including South Africa, West Indies and India. Yet, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co succumbed to an embarrassing 44-run victory in their last warm-up game against the Aussies and would be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Bangladesh, however, lost their last warm-up game against Pakistan by six wickets. They also lost their last T20I series against New Zealand, failing to register a single victory in those three games. The Nigar Sultana-led side would thus be hoping to record a victory before starting their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the match between Indian women and Bangladesh women, here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match India women vs Bangladesh women start?

The game will be conducted on February 8, Wednesday.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match India women vs Bangladesh women be played?

The match will be played at the Stellenbosch University Stadium, Stellenbosch.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match India women vs Bangladesh women begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India women vs Bangladesh women match?

The India women vs Bangladesh women match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India women vs Bangladesh women match?

The India women vs Bangladesh women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

India women vs Bangladesh women predicted starting lineups

India women Probable playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh women probable playing XI: Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Disha Biswas

