India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After facing a six-wicket defeat against Australia, India will now take on Bangladesh in a must-win game in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Tuesday at Seddon Park, in Hamilton. Batting first, skipper Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur each struck a half-century to help India post a strong 277/7 against Australia in their fifth match of the tournament. Chasing 278, Meg Lanning starred with the bat scoring 96, while openers Rachel Haynes (43) and Alyssa Healy (72) plus an unbeaten 30 cameo from Beth Mooney was enough for them to secure Australia’s fifth straight win and with it a semi-finals spot in the tournament.

The Mithali Raj-led side need to win their remaining two games with high margins to keep their semi-final hopes alive in the marquee event. The team will be happy to see the flamboyant Shefali Verma back in the playing XI. She was benched in the last few games, but is expected to feature regularly in the upcoming encounters.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women are languishing at the bottom second spot with just one win in four games. They suffered their third loss in the tournament at the hands of West Indies by four runs in a nail-biting finish on Friday. Their bowlers’ splendid spells restricted the Caribbean side to 140/9, however, the batters didn’t perform as West Indies’ Hayley Matthews picked her career-best 4/15 to help her side secure their third victory and avoid an early exit from the World Cup on Friday.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between India Women and Bangladesh Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India Women and Bangladesh Women start?

The match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on Tuesday, March 22, and it will kick off at 06:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs Bangladesh Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India Women vs Bangladesh Women match.

Where can I live stream India Women vs Bangladesh Women match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be available to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women possible starting XI:

India Women Probable Starting XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women Probable Starting XI: Shamima Sultana (WK), Sharmin Akhetr, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana (C), Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam

